Revolving Door Roundup: BigLaw Snaps Up Trump US Attys

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 1:49 PM EDT) -- Top Trump-appointed prosecutors continue to land in private practice at firms including Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Kobre & Kim LLP, as the presidential transition keeps the revolving door spinning at the U.S. Department of Justice. Here's a look at some of the latest moves. Michael Sherwin Michael Sherwin Michael Sherwin, who spearheaded the Justice Department's investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, has joined Kobre & Kim LLP as a white collar defense attorney. He will counsel corporate clients as well as individuals with high net...

