Ex-Katten Atty Caught In Shkreli Fraud Gives Up Law License

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The former Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP attorney who was convicted of conspiring to commit fraud with former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli has handed in his law license, according to a Wednesday order from a New York state appellate court. Evan Greebel resigned as an attorney in light of a professional misconduct investigation by the Grievance Committee for the Ninth Judicial District, according to the order issued by the New York Supreme Court's Appellate Division, Second Judicial Department. In the order Wednesday, Greebel acknowledged that his convictions are serious crimes, and that he can't successfully defend against the facts and circumstances. The...

