Drug Cos. In Opioid Bellwether Deny Any Duty To Halt Orders

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Drug distributors have asked an Oklahoma federal judge to let them appeal a ruling in the Cherokee Nation's bellwether suit that found the companies shouldn't have shipped "suspicious orders" of opioids, arguing that the Controlled Substances Act and related regulations don't impose a duty not to fill those orders. U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White in two late March decisions rejected bids by the distributors and pharmacy chains to end the suit blaming the companies for the opioid crisis on Cherokee lands, ruling in part that the CSA requires the companies not only to report shady opioid orders but also "to either...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS