UK Woman Says There's A Circle Of Hell For Nirvana Merch

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Nirvana's merchandise depicting Italian poet Dante Alighieri's circles of hell rips off a British man's drawing, his granddaughter has alleged in a copyright infringement suit filed in California federal court. Jocelyn Susan Bundy on Wednesday sued Nirvana LLC, Live Nation Merchandise LLC and its Merch Traffic LLC unit, along with Silva Artist Management LLC, saying she just became aware that they've been profiting off her grandfather's work since 1989. The logo used on Nirvana's merchandise and C.W. Scott-Giles' drawing (source: court documents). "All defendants named herein are responsible in some manner for the infringements, whether it be by directly committing the...

