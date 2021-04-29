Real Estate Rumors: Harbor Group, Arbor, Simon Property

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Harbor Group International LLC has purchased a portfolio of multifamily properties located across various states from The Chetrit Group LLC for $390 million, The Real Deal reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for a nearly 5,500-unit portfolio of properties located in Indiana, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Kentucky, according to the report. Arbor Management Acquisition Co. is hoping to build a 236,740-square-foot mixed-use project in North Miami Beach, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The firm is seeking permission to build a project at 17990 W. Dixie Highway, and the company's plans call for 290...

