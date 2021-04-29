Latham, Wachtell Build Merger Creating $50B US REIT

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 9:59 AM EDT) -- Realty Income Corp. and Vereit Inc. will merge into a single real estate investment trust with an enterprise value of roughly $50 billion, the companies said Thursday, in a transaction crafted by respective legal advisers Latham & Watkins and Wachtell Lipton. The deal, which unites San Diego, California-based Realty Income with Phoenix, Arizona-headquartered Vereit, stands to create one of the six largest REITs in the U.S. by equity market capitalization, according to a statement. The surviving entity will be called Realty Income. "We believe the merger with Vereit will generate immediate earnings accretion and value creation for Realty Income's shareholders while...

