LaPierre Says NRA Has Fixed Financial Procedure Problems

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The leader of the National Rifle Association on Thursday told a Texas bankruptcy judge that he led his organization through a "high-level course correction" that fixed the issues that form the basis for the attempt by the New York attorney general to dissolve the group. On the virtual stand on the 10th day of hearings on dismissal motions in the bankruptcy case — which saw Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale ask the parties to consider the scope of Chapter 11 as he sent them to make their closing arguments next week — Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre said the NRA...

