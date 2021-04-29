Groups Claim Puget Sound Fishing Hurts Protected Salmon

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 2:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government and state of Washington have for years illegally approved fishing in the Puget Sound that put an endangered species of salmon at risk, a conservation group claims. In a suit filed Wednesday, nonprofit conservation and preservation group Fish Northwest said that the yearly approvals issued by the National Marine Fisheries Service and other federal agencies for salmon fishing violate the Endangered Species Act, and that the corresponding biological opinions themselves acknowledge "many deficiencies." The group said that the deficiencies include approval of fishing programs that knowingly allow over-harvesting that undermines efforts to get populations rebuilt to healthy levels,...

