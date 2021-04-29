Texas AG Can Be Named In Ex-Clients' Fraud Suit, Court Says

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton can be named as a responsible third party in a securities fraud lawsuit against his former business partners and a company he once owned and advised, the full Dallas court of appeals has ruled. In an 11-1 vote, the en banc Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas on Wednesday granted mandamus relief to former state representative Byron Cook and Florida businessman Joel Hochberg, allowing them to bring Paxton into a suit over claims they mishandled the sale of Oklahoma mineral interests. Cook and Hochberg accuse Paxton, who at the time was an attorney in private practice...

