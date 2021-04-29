NJ Court Clears Review Of Gas Pipeline Project

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- New Jersey regulators conducted appropriate reviews and approvals for a contentious natural gas pipeline that is being built through the state's Pinelands reserves, a state appellate panel said Thursday. A three-judge panel backed up the approvals in five separate opinions after environmental groups including the New Jersey Sierra Club cast a wide net of complaints against the process including decisions made by the state's Board of Public Utilities and the Pinelands Commission, the independent state agency that implements a plan for the reserve and oversees development and natural resources protection there. In the opinions, the panel rejected all the Sierra Club's...

