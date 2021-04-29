NJ Regains Land After 'Unprecedented' Title Attack From Biz

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Thursday restored the state's ownership of more than 250 acres in the environmentally sensitive Pinelands region following an "unprecedented attack" by an adjoining mining business that acquired interests from heirs of long-dead property owners and secretly removed the state from municipal tax rolls. In a 175-page opinion, a three-judge appellate panel upended a judgment transferring title to seven parcels from the state Department of Environmental Protection to Phoenix Pinelands Corp., saying, "The threat to the stability of the recording system posed by Phoenix's actions is real, not imagined, and not limited to land titles...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS