Grid Operator Wants Easier Path For States' Green Policies

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The nation's largest grid operator said it believes that state renewable energy programs should generally not be subject to requirements to hit a price floor to participate in electricity capacity auctions, arguing that states should have space to pursue their clean energy initiatives. PJM Interconnection — which oversees the grid in 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and Washington, D.C. — on Wednesday shared its initial proposal for rolling back Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's controversial order requiring PJM to expand its minimum offer price rule, or MOPR. The grid operator is in the early stages of developing its proposal. PJM said that states should...

