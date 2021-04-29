Bibox Token Buyer Pushes To Revive State-Law Claims

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A cryptocurrency buyer has sought to revive his state securities-law claims against digital asset trading platform Bibox, asking a New York federal judge to reconsider the claims' dismissal. Investor Alexander Clifford said Wednesday evening that his state "Blue Sky" claims against Bibox Group Holdings Ltd. should have been kept alive. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote on April 16 dismissed federal and state securities claims against trading platform Bibox, two affiliates and three of its founders, finding that the claims had been filed too late. The case was one of 11 investor suits lodged in early April 2020 that accused a range...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS