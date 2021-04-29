Female Rowers Sue To Stop UConn From Cutting Team

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The University of Connecticut was hit with a proposed class action Wednesday alleging that its decision to get rid of the women's crew team violates Title IX and exacerbates already unequal athletic opportunities provided to male and female students. In a 52-page complaint, 12 members of UConn's women's varsity rowing team urged a Connecticut federal judge to enjoin the university from shutting down their team next month due to budget deficits. The students argued that the school has already been providing worse opportunities to female students for years, and the loss of the crew team — the second-largest at the university...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS