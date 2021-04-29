FCC's COVID Relief Fund Will Go Live In Mid-May

Kelcee Griffis By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Consumer Protection newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- People can start signing up for the Federal Communications Commission 's pandemic-relief subsidies by mid-May, acting chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced Thursday, signaling that families hit hard by the coronavirus will soon receive at least $50 a month to cover their internet bills.The program, called the Emergency Broadband Benefit, will open for households to begin enrolling through an online portal on May 12, according to the FCC."Families in every corner of the country have been struggling to get online throughout this pandemic. For those families, we now say help is around the corner," Rosenworcel said in a statement. "In less than two weeks, we will have a new way for disconnected Americans to access the internet to carry out their day-to-day life, so they can reach the virtual classroom, take advantage of telehealth, and seek new employment opportunities."Using a congressional appropriation of $3.2 billion, the EBB will subsidize up to $50 of a qualifying household's monthly internet bill, or up to $75 of monthly internet service on tribal lands. The program can additionally cover $100 toward equipment, such as laptops and tablets, if a household purchases the equipment through their internet provider.AT&T, for example, said Thursday that it will begin applying the discounts to programs across its internet, mobile phone and prepaid service plans "shortly after the FCC launches its program." This means that some high-speed internet plans would cost customers as little as $5 or less per month.The EBB is modeled after the FCC's Lifeline subsidy program — which generally offers $10 monthly phone and internet subsidies to low-income households — but applies to a larger swath of Americans and offers more money than the base program.In early April, the FCC said thathad received the green light to participate in the program. People are eligible for the benefit if they qualify for Lifeline, are in the free or reduced-school lunch program, have had a substantial drop in household income since the pandemic started or received a Pell grant for the current academic year. Those who receive Medicaid and SNAP benefits are also eligible.Rosenworcel said her agency is now looking to partner with hundreds of community outreach groups to make sure information about the EBB is communicated in multiple languages and communities, ensuring that vulnerable populations can make use of it.Scott Bergmann, mobile trade group CTIA 's senior vice president of regulatory affairs, characterized the program launch as part of an industry-wide effort to keep consumers connected."The entire wireless industry, including all three nationwide providers and more than 50 regional providers and MVNOs serving 99% of Americans, is working hard to ensure millions of low-income consumers are able to access this important benefit during this challenging time," Bergmann said. "We look forward to a successful launch and to continuing to work with the FCC to make it easier for these Americans to stay connected to their families, friends, jobs and schools."Virginia Lam Abrams, senior vice president of government affairs for wireless internet provider Starry, said the federal government must also continue to fund connectivity solutions that will reach beyond the pandemic."The Emergency Broadband Benefit program is a necessary, short-term relief program that aims to get help where it's needed most," she said in a statement. "But we can't stop here. Investing in long-term solutions that promote and encourage affordable broadband access and competition must continue to be a priority for lawmakers, if we are to make affordable broadband access a reality for all Americans."--Additional reporting by Nadia Dreid. Editing by Regan Estes.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.