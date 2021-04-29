Fla. Jury Awards $2.4M Over Botched Prostate Surgery

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 2:44 PM EDT) -- A Palm Beach, Florida, jury has awarded more than $2.4 million to a couple who alleged that a urologist's negligence during a prostate surgery caused internal ruptures that required several additional surgeries to treat and left the husband with little to no control over his bowels. After more than a week at trial, the jury on Wednesday found in favor of Steven and Margaret Rosenberg in their suit against Dr. Frederick Muhletaler-Maggiolo, 21st Century Oncology Inc. and Palm Beach Urology Associates PA. The jury found that Muhletaler-Maggiolo's negligence led to Rosenberg's injury and awarded him $1.66 million for past pain and...

