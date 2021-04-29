House Reps Want State Pot Laws Protected In Budget

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of 44 U.S. representatives signed onto a letter sent Thursday to the House Appropriations Committee urging the body to include protections for those who comply with state and tribal marijuana laws in an upcoming appropriations bill. The letter asks the Commerce, Justice and Science Subcommittee to add language barring the U.S. Department of Justice from prosecuting those who are in compliance with their state or tribal marijuana laws to the fiscal year 2022 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies appropriations bill. The letter is led by Reps. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., Barbara Lee, D-Calif., and Tom McClintock, R-Calif., and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS