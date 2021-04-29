Gambler Gets 28 Months For Stealing $9.4M From Investor

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A high-stakes gambler who admitted he'd scammed an unnamed investor out of $9.6 million by lying about how he'd use the money was sentenced to 28 months in prison in Illinois federal court Thursday, according to the U.S. attorney's office. U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo sentenced Chicago-area resident Robert Gorodetsky more than a year after he pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return. Judge Bucklo also ordered that his sentence be followed by two years of supervised release, according to a representative for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of...

