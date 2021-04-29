Ill. Food Maker Says Suit Over Shoddy Legal Advice Is Proper

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- An Illinois food manufacturer has urged a state court judge not to toss out its lawsuit accusing Gould & Ratner LLP of malpractice that resulted in an $8.3 million judgment against the company, arguing its allegations meet the necessary pleading standards to proceed. Distinctive Foods LLC argued the court should reject Gould & Ratner's argument that the company improperly bundled allegations and failed to plead an agency relationship in a lawsuit claiming the firm and several of its attorneys mishandled a business dispute over $100,000 in fees, causing the company to incur an $8.3 million judgment it later settled for $1.5...

