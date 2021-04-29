AIG Says Ariz. Justices Back It In $13M U. Of Phoenix Row

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 10:43 PM EDT) -- An AIG insurance unit has urged the Ninth Circuit to hold that the Arizona Supreme Court's recent ruling on a certified question means it doesn't have to fund the University of Phoenix's over $13 million settlement in a proposed securities class action. National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa. told the appellate court on Wednesday that the Arizona high court's February opinion justified its decision to not reimburse the settlement negotiated by the for-profit university system's parent, Apollo Education Group. In February, the Arizona Supreme Court told the Ninth Circuit that the question of whether National Union unreasonably rejected the...

