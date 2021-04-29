GAO Finds Repair Issues Caused Navy Scheduling Delays

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office on Thursday released a report about maintenance issues in the Navy's littoral combat ships, or LCSs, finding that unplanned maintenance and the need to send contractors overseas to work on them has caused scheduling delays. The report was commissioned by the U.S. House of Representatives in order to review long-term contracting strategies for LCS repair and maintenance, as the Navy intends to spend $61 billion to operate and maintain the ships. According to the report, the LCS is a light ship intended for operation in shallow waters close to shore and uses more automation and a smaller...

