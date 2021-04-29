Prison Phone Rate Slash Tops FCC's May Agenda

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is poised to further crack down on the high call rates charged in prisons and jails, teeing up a vote next month that would finally slash long-distance, per-minute phone charges by up to 42%. In public drafts released Thursday, the FCC outlined a plan to lower 21-cents-per-minute charges to 12 cents for prisons and 14 cents for jails, as well as implement other cost-saving reforms, closing the loop on a rulemaking package put forth last summer by Republican FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a Wednesday statement that inking those rules will make...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS