Feds Recover $8.4M PPP Loan Issued To Florida Biz

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A family that allegedly engaged in fraud to secure an $8.4 million coronavirus relief loan for a Florida business has forfeited those funds by default, according to an order in Florida federal court. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida announced the default judgment in a statement Thursday, saying that Joshua Edwards allegedly submitted a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program application in April 2020 for an Orlando business, ASLAN International Ministry Inc. Joshua and his family members allegedly tried to use some of the $8,417,200 loan to attempt to purchase a luxury home at Walt Disney World Resort, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS