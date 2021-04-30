Navigating NFT Brand Management Risks And Rewards

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Interest in nonfungible tokens and blockchain technology has erupted in recent months including newscasts, legal and tech websites, and social media platforms. As with all things new, experts and commentators have been quick to question the staying power of NFTs, claiming these novel assets are in fact nothing more than a kink among techies and journalists that is likely to burn hot but fast. However, substantial investment by major brands continues to suggest real value in buying, selling and simply using NFTs — perhaps even more so in the brand management and retail spaces than in the more often discussed digital...

