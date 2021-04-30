Constangy Adds Chicago Office With Employment Litigator

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Labor and employment boutique Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete LLP has opened an office in Chicago with a single employment litigator, and has also further expanded its Midwestern presence by adding a partner in St. Louis. Laura A. Balson has become the first — and so far only — attorney in the firm's Chicago office, joining after more than a dozen years at Chicago firm Golan Christie Taglia LLP, where she chaired the employment group. Constangy Brooks told Law360 Pulse that it has been looking for the right attorney to establish a Chicago presence and that Balson was a perfect fit....

