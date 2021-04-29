11th Circ. Won't Revive Moving Co.'s 'Nationwide' TM Suit

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has refused to revive moving company Nationwide Van Lines Inc.'s trademark lawsuit over a rival's website domain name that included the word "nationwide," finding that a different company in the industry used a similar-sounding name before either of them. In an unpublished opinion Wednesday, a three-judge panel affirmed a Florida federal judge's dismissal of Nationwide's lawsuit accusing Transworld Movers Inc. of infringing its trademark by using the domain name "nationwide-movers.com" to promote its moving services. Nationwide argued that it was the "first user of the subject mark[] nationwide," but the district judge found that a company called National...

