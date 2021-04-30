Willkie Nabs 4 Mayer Brown Insurance Attys In Calif., NY

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has scooped up four attorneys from Mayer Brown LLP to fill out the firm's insurance transactional and regulatory practice in its San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York offices. Kara Baysinger — who was co-leader of Mayer Brown LLP's U.S. insurance regulatory and enforcement group — Stephanie Duchene, Matthew Gaul and David Heales have joined Wilkie as partners, the firm announced Thursday. Baysinger will join Willkie's office in San Francisco, Duchene will join both the firms' San Francisco and Los Angeles offices and Gaul and Heales will work in the New York office. Baysinger, Duchene and...

