'Taxi King' Disbarred In NJ For Tax Fraud Conviction In NY

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 2:36 PM EDT) -- A New York attorney known as the "Taxi King" who once owned a fleet of taxicabs has been disbarred in New Jersey after pleading guilty to tax fraud in the Empire State. Evgeny "Gene" Freidman was disbarred by the New Jersey Supreme Court in an order on Thursday for violating the rule of professional conduct prohibiting the commission of criminal acts that reflect adversely on a lawyer's honesty. The New York City-based attorney and businessman was already disbarred in his home state by an order from the state's appellate division in May 2018 for failing to cooperate with an ethics investigation....

