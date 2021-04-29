Carter Page Says 'Errors' Wrongly Sank Del. Defamation Suit

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Former Donald Trump campaign adviser Carter Page urged Delaware's Supreme Court on Thursday to resurrect his defamation suit targeting the parent of Yahoo News and HuffPost, saying that accumulated "small errors" by a lower court judge wrongly scuttled his case. It was Page's latest attempt to keep alive claims that Oath Inc., a unit of Verizon Communications Inc. now called Verizon Media, defamed him with publication of 11 online articles. All were said to have had references to material in the "Steele dossier" probe of alleged ties and known contacts between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and the Russian government — including...

