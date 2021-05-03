Fla. Farm Bill Ripped As Sly Attack On Sugar Industry Suits

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A farm rights bill signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking heat from critics as a targeted attack on a pending lawsuit against the state's multibillion-dollar sugar industry and a surreptitious move to block similar cases in the future by labeling them "nuisance lawsuits." When Senate Bill 88 was introduced during the recently completed legislative session, it was described as a measure to amend the Florida Right to Farm Act to preserve agritourism, "meaning hayrides and egghunts," according to Matthew Moore of Berman & Berman, lead counsel for plaintiffs in a proposed class action in the federal Southern District...

