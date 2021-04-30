1st Circ. Says Costco Worker's Pregnancy Bias Suit Falls Flat

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 2:49 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has refused to revive a suit from a Costco manager who says the store violated several civil rights laws when it placed her on temporary leave while she was pregnant, concluding that her discrimination claims "didn't hold together." A unanimous three-judge panel found no fault Thursday with a Puerto Rico district court's decision to grant Costco Wholesale Corp. a summary judgment win in Joan Oquendo's lawsuit, which claimed the company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. "Put aside that a leave of absence — even an unpaid one...

