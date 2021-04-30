Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Pats Coach, Foundation Reach Deal In Pay Dispute

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 1:48 PM EDT) -- Former New England Patriots assistant coach Bret Bielema and a University of Arkansas booster group have settled fraud claims centering on the coach's contract buyout as part of his dismissal from the school and subsequent role with the NFL franchise, according to a Thursday court filing.

Bielema and the Razorback Foundation Inc. told the court that they have settled the dispute and wish to dismiss the case. The sides will pay their own costs and attorney fees, according to the court filing.

In a separate joint statement explaining that "they have resolved their differences," the parties said Bielema will get an...

