High-End Sports Attorney Leaves BigLaw To Join NY Boutique

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Boutique law firm Clarick Gueron Reisbaum LLP has brought on a heavyweight employment and sports lawyer with decades of experience in BigLaw representing world-class clients, the firm announced Tuesday. Jeffrey S. Klein, who has recently retired from Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP after a 40-year tenure in which he advised clients such as Goldman Sachs, Mastercard, Tiffany & Co. and Wyndham Destinations, will join Clarick Gueron Reisbaum LLP as of counsel, according to a statement by the firm. "We are thrilled to add a lawyer of Jeff's caliber and background to our growing firm," said Emily Reisbaum, a founding partner of...

