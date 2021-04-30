Academic Co. Wins Redo Of Disability Discrimination Case

Law360, London (April 30, 2021, 3:37 PM BST) -- A London appeals court has sent a discrimination suit against an academic writing company back to a specialist employment tribunal, finding on Friday that the assessment into the workers' disabilities was flawed. All Answers Ltd. has won its appeal seeking a reassessment of whether disability claims brought by two former employees are valid under the Equality Act 2010. The dispute landed in the Court of Appeal after the Employment Appeal Tribunal upheld a 2019 decision by a lower tribunal that the two workers — identified in the ruling only as Mr. W and Ms. R — were disabled. But Justice Kim...

