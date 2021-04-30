Judge Won't OK Coppertone Buyers' $2.5M False Ad Deal

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday denied the approval of a $2.25 million deal with Bayer Healthcare LLC and Beiersdorf Inc. and consumers to settle a class action claiming the "mineral based" labeling on the sunscreen is misleading, ordering the parties to be more specific about the terms. U.S. District Judge Nathanael Cousins said that the settlement agreement contains "sweeping language" and directed the consumers and the companies to narrow the agreement's scope to specify that the deal covers claims about the purchase of Coppertone sunscreens that bore a mineral-based label. The judge in the eight-page order also raised issues with...

