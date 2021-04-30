Med Tech Co. Class Sues Over $569M CEO Incentive Plan

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Stockholders of medical technology venture Stereotaxis Inc. have opened a class suit in Delaware's Chancery Court accusing the company's directors of providing inadequate disclosures about an incentive package worth up to $569 million to its chief executive officer. According to the suit, filed late Thursday, CEO David L. Fischel would continue to receive $60,000 in cash compensation but also would be granted a 10-stage, stock award package tied to the company's performance and market capitalization through the year 2030. The initial award would issue 1 million shares to Fischel, who is also a past company director, when the company's market capitalization,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS