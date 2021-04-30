Texas Justices Won't Consider Tax Agency's Immunity Claims

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court declined review Friday of an appeals court's ruling that the state comptroller's office isn't entitled to sovereign immunity in a steel pipe company's attempt to recover about $860,000 in sales taxes paid under protest. The state justices' order permits J.D. Fields & Co. Inc. to proceed with a case in Travis County District Court challenging an assessment stemming from local sales taxes the company argues it incorrectly sourced based on bad advice from a Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts auditor. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar claimed that the case was barred on sovereign immunity grounds, but both the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS