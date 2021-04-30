ADT Must Face Ex-VP's Whistleblower Suit In NJ

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court on Friday revived a whistleblower suit brought by a former vice president of security alarm company ADT LLC, ruling that more findings were needed to determine if the ex-employee's arbitration agreement with the company's predecessor was enforceable. A two-judge Appellate Division panel directed a Somerset County trial court to hash out Robert Hampton's arguments that the arbitration agreement with MS Electronics/MSE Corporate Security Inc. wasn't enforceable. A lower court had upheld the arbitration agreement, dismissing Hampton's claims that he was fired for raising concerns about alleged payroll reporting violations. The appeals judges expressed concern about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS