Colo. OT Guidance Doesn't Free Biz From Rest Break Rules

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Colorado health care employers must comply with state regulations requiring rest breaks for employees every few hours, a state appeals court held, finding that a government agency's guidance responding to an overtime-pay question isn't needed to interpret the "unambiguous" regulations. In a published opinion Thursday, an appellate panel said a lower court correctly ruled that Devereux Cleo Wallace, doing business as a health care company Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, had to provide rest periods even though Colorado Department of Labor and Employment opinion letters contained "sweeping language" suggesting widespread wage law exemptions. "Interpreting them as exempting Devereux from an entire category of...

