Fed. Circ. Affirms Apple Win In Wireless Patent Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit let Apple off the hook Friday in an infringement suit brought by DDS Technology Management over a computer patent, affirming a California federal judge's decision that terminated the case on the eve of trial last year. In a one-line order, the Federal Circuit summarily affirmed the district court's decision without explanation, seemingly persuaded that U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. did not abuse his discretion in determining that the seven-year-old case was over because DDS waited too long to try to amend its infringement contentions. DDS had moved to amend the infringement contentions in July 2019 and...

