DC Circ. Rules Agency Subgroups Don't Have To Share Docs

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit said Friday that the Federal Advisory Committee Act, a law requiring federal advisory committees to make records publicly available, doesn't apply to subgroups, rejecting the Electronic Privacy Information Center's subcommittee records request on small-drone usage. EPIC had sued the Federal Aviation Administration's Drone Advisory Committee for one of its subgroup's records to push for transparency on how policies for commercial use of small drones in the country's airspace were formed. The privacy nonprofit claims the regulations do not properly consider privacy and safety concerns. U.S. Circuit Judge Gregory G. Katsas wrote in the Friday majority opinion that EPIC's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS