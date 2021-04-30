Fed. Circ. Won't Lower Mexican Wire Rod Duties

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit upheld a 40.52% anti-dumping duty on a Mexican steel wire producer Friday, finding that the U.S. Department of Commerce was correct to set a higher rate after the company failed to cooperate with the agency's investigation. At the center of the case were submissions made to Commerce by Deacero S.A.P.I. de C.V. detailing its production costs during a review of duties on Mexican steel wire rod. After initially giving Commerce the data, Deacero later submitted a revised version, insisting it made only "minor corrections." Commerce found that the revisions were quite substantial and was unsatisfied with Deacero's attempts...

