'Trainees' Seek Cert. In FLSA Suit Against Pa. Freight Broker

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A group of account executive trainees at PLS Logistics Services asked a Pennsylvania federal court for preliminary class certification on Friday so they can reach out and seek opt-ins for their overtime lawsuit against the Pittsburgh-based freight broker. Plaintiffs Christian Alesius, Brendan Beaulieu, Robert Waterhouse and Nick Cusolito told U.S. District Judge Marilyn Horan that the uniform training, treatment and pay for the jobs at PLS' facilities across the country met the standard for conditional certification at the lawsuit's early stages, which would let the plaintiffs obtain records and send out notice to all the potential members of the proposed group...

