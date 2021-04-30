Contempt Case Void Without NLRB GC's Stamp, 7th Circ. Told

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A construction company has told the Seventh Circuit that the National Labor Relations Board can't proceed with its contempt charge against it in an unfair labor practice case, arguing the petition wasn't authorized because it wasn't properly signed by the general counsel. Neises Construction Corp. urged the appeals court Tuesday to reject the NLRB's petition to hold the company in contempt for failing to comply with a consent order requiring it to bargain with the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters. Among the reasons the company said the appeals court should reject the agency's petition was that the petition itself was signed by the...

