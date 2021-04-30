11th Circ. Won't Revive Madoff Victims' IRS Interest Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Florida couple swindled by Bernie Madoff could not bring a suit in a Florida federal court alleging the Internal Revenue Service owed them more than $400,000 in interest on late tax overpayment refunds, the Eleventh Circuit said Friday. A three-judge panel declined to revive claims by David and Linda Paresky that the IRS owed them interest from tax overpayments, agreeing that the Florida federal court lacked jurisdiction over the dispute, which should have been filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. The couple had argued that they were entitled to the interest because the IRS failed to refund their...

