Iowa High Court Clears Strip Club In Patron's Death

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday threw out a suit alleging that a strip club was responsible for the death of a drunk patron who was hit by a car after he was kicked out, saying the club's duty to the patron stopped when he left the parking lot. In a 6-1 decision, the state high court sided with Pretty Women Inc., which runs The Beach Girls, the club Daulton Holly visited on the night of his death, vacating a lower appeals court's ruling that reinstated the case. The majority wrote that with Holly refusing the offer of a cab ride,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS