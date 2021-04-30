Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IPhone Users Tell 9th Circ. Radiation Claims Not Preempted

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of iPhone users is urging the Ninth Circuit to overturn an order throwing out its suit alleging Apple Inc.'s phones expose users to dangerous levels of radiation, saying Federal Communications Commission regulations should not preempt its claims.

In a brief filed Thursday, the class, led by named plaintiff Andrew Cohen, said the district court's reasoning for granting dismissal for federal preemption was fatally flawed, as the Telecommunications Act expressly disclaims the FCC's ability to preempt state law on phone safety.

The regulations Apple and the FCC cited in the case do not regulate cellphone radiation as the district...

