iPhone Users Tell 9th Circuit Radiation Claims Not Preempted

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of iPhone users is urging the Ninth Circuit to overturn an order throwing out its suit alleging Apple Inc.'s phones expose users to dangerous levels of radiation, saying Federal Communications Commission regulations should not preempt its claims. In a brief filed Thursday, the class, led by named plaintiff Andrew Cohen, said the district court's reasoning for granting dismissal for federal preemption was fatally flawed, as the Telecommunications Act expressly disclaims the FCC's ability to preempt state law on phone safety. The regulations Apple and the FCC cited in the case do not regulate cellphone radiation as the district...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS