Gov't Contracts Of The Month: Spaceships, Tanks, Headsets

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- April saw the U.S. Army close bidding on contracts for its new Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle, its long-awaited update to the M-2 Bradley infantry vehicle, worth an estimated $45 billion. Meanwhile, NASA's $2.89 billion contract with SpaceX quickly came under fire with the U.S. Government Accountability Office as the military awarded its own contracts for planned nuclear-powered spaceships. Here are Law360's top picks for government contracts from April: New Tank Plans Roll Forward Military contractors, including General Dynamics, BAE Systems PLC and a team consisting of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, Textron and Raytheon, all announced plans to bid for work on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS