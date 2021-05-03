Bayer Wants To Shake Off Flea & Tick Drugs Antitrust Suit

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Bayer HealthCare LLC and a former subsidiary are seeking to escape pet medication company Tevra Brands LLC's $114 million antitrust suit for flea and tick treatment products, arguing that Tevra's proposed market argument is "fatally flawed because it fails to include all reasonably interchangeable products." In a 33-page dismissal motion filed in California federal court on Thursday, Bayer HealthCare and former Bayer AG subsidiary Bayer Animal Health GmbH urged U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman to stop Tevra from having "a fourth bite at the apple" by letting it amend its suit for the third time. They stated that since Tevra's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS